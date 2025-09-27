Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Carnage

Breaking: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist in Brooklyn

A 32-year-old woman was killed by the driver of a Tesla early on Saturday morning in Brooklyn, police said.

12:46 PM EDT on September 27, 2025

File photo: Dave Colon

A 32-year-old woman was killed by the driver of a Tesla early on Saturday morning in Brooklyn, police said.

The driver was heading westbound on Meserole Street at around 2:30 a.m. when he slammed into Alexandra Huggins, who had been cycling southbound on Leonard Street. She suffered severe body trauma, according to police, and later died at Woodhull Hospital.

Police said they are looking for the driver of a blue Tesla, but could not specify the model. The NYPD could not say how it knows the color or make of the car, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Tesla was last seen fleeing westbound on Meserole, police said.

Huggins lived nearby on Myrtle Avenue.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Streetsblog USAPresident Trump's Second Term

Advocates: Congress Must Stop Trump From Illegally Holding Back Sustainable Transportation Bucks

September 26, 2025
Op/Ed

Opinion: Jim McGreevey Plots Comeback, But NJ Voters Have Better Options

Why do some politicians think they can recycle the politics of the past and continue to ignore the carnage on our streets?

September 26, 2025
Streetsblog USACar Culture

Friday Video: How Car Culture and the Internet Attention Economy Waste Your Time

Our favorite YouTuber breaks down what happens when car culture, hyper-consumerism, and internet brain rot collide — and how to claw our way out.

September 26, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Flatbush Ave. Sees Red Edition

Red-painted bus lanes are coming to Flatbush Avenue in downtown Brooklyn. Plus more news.

September 26, 2025
Last Mile

New Bill Would Force Amazon To Directly Hire Its Delivery Drivers

Council Member Tiffany Caban wants Amazon to have to directly hire its employees who make deliveries across the city.

September 25, 2025
e-bikes

‘It’s Bullshit’: DOT Deflects Concerns Over E-Bike Speed Limit

The cover-up is worse than the speeding.

September 25, 2025
See all posts