Breaking: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist in Brooklyn

A 32-year-old woman was killed by the driver of a Tesla early on Saturday morning in Brooklyn, police said.

The driver was heading westbound on Meserole Street at around 2:30 a.m. when he slammed into Alexandra Huggins, who had been cycling southbound on Leonard Street. She suffered severe body trauma, according to police, and later died at Woodhull Hospital.

Police said they are looking for the driver of a blue Tesla, but could not specify the model. The NYPD could not say how it knows the color or make of the car, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Tesla was last seen fleeing westbound on Meserole, police said.

Huggins lived nearby on Myrtle Avenue.

