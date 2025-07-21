Monday’s Headlines:

Tragedy struck on Saturday when a recidivist hit-and-run driver struck and killed 55-year-old cyclist and 63-year-old woman sitting on a park bench at the dangerous intersection of Canal Street, The Bowery and the Manhattan Bridge.

The 23-year-old, whom The Post identified as Autumn Donna Ascencio Romero, plowed off the highway-like bridge, over a curb and onto a grassy median, where she struck and killed Kevin Scott Cruickshank, 55, and May Kwok, 63. (The paper also has video of the crash, if you can stomach it.)

Sources told the Daily News the driver was charged for a hit-and-run in April — when she had been driving without a valid license, the paper said. The judge in the case released her, pending trial — a trial that didn't happen before the weekend tragedy.

New Yorkers have been begging for years for city official to make Canal Street safer, particularly after congestion pricing cut traffic on the crosstown strip.

The Manhattan Bridge entrance is particularly dangerous: The bridge's speed limit is 35 miles per hour, but drivers frequently exceed that. Its highway design sends drivers ripping onto busy pedestrian-heavy Manhattan streets.

The Department of Transportation's effort to tame the wild roadway is long delayed, which could explain why on Sunday — just one day after the twin killing — a driver of a car with New Jersey plates sped off the bridge and slammed into a food truck and a building at the exact same intersection, WNBC reported.

Yes, traffic enforcement and putting speed limiters inside the cars of recidivist scofflaws is great, but our North Star remains redesigning streets so that reckless or merely distracted drivers can't cause such carnage. Road diets, protected bike lanes, pedestrian islands and other items in the DOT toolbox remain as crucial as ever — and, as Kevin Duggan shows today, so easy.

