Friday’s Headlines: Cuomo’s Road Rage Edition

One thing I was able to follow was Andrew Cuomo's return to the mayoral race, thanks to a blitz of interviews he did with the mostly pliant New York press corps. So obviously the first thing I did upon touching down at JFK is run the plates on Cuomo's Dodge Charger. Reminder: we published a first-person mea culpa from the muscle car on June 25, the former governor's driving record comprised five camera-issued speeding tickets between March 28 and June 15.

That's objectively a horrendous record of reckless driving through city school zones.

Well, Cuomo's car has been dinged again! According to city records, he got another speed-camera ticket on June 22 in Brooklyn. That brings his total to six — which, if the state legislature had passed Sen. Andrew Gounardes's "Stop Super Speeder" bill, would have required Cuomo to get a speed limiter installed into his beloved Dodge.

Six speeding tickets in three-plus months makes Cuomo one of the city's most prolific reckless drivers. It certainly raises questions about his commitment to street safety. We reached out to the Cuomo campaign, but heard crickets. I'll update this story if we hear back.

