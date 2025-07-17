Thursday’s Headlines: Jerry Nadler Edition

U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler faced off over subway crime stats with Trump Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at Duffy's first appearance before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Nadler first accused Duffy "misrepresenting the facts" about subway crime, asking Duffy whether he knew "major crime in the transit system ... is down 3 percent since last year and down 8 percent since 2019." Duffy retorted that Nadler was "wrong" (he wasn't), then threw out his own stats — that assaults "are up 60 percent ... since 2019."

"Our subways are safe and I gave you these statistics," Nadler said

"You're wrong," Duffy told him. They two then faced off about Duffy's other big lie — that the MTA didn't conduct a thorough study of the impacts of congestion pricing.

Watch the exchange below, and check out Streetsblog USA's rundown of the hearing here.

Exchange between @RepJerryNadler and @SecDuffy on NYC Subway safety



Nadler: "Why do you continue ignore this and lie about this…?"



Duffy: "Why do you continue to lie about people being lit on fire in subways or pushed in front of trains?"



Nadler: "Our subways are safe." pic.twitter.com/BnOtJoQHHf — CSPAN (@cspan) July 16, 2025

Here are the facts:



The NYPD's crime and assault data, which @SecDuffy has, confirms that major crime in the transit system is down 3% since last year, and down 8% since 2019.



Total assaults are down from this time last year.



The data shows that New York is the safest big… https://t.co/U5dDCEO9Ue — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) July 16, 2025

The spat was big news, with coverage in The Hill,

In other news: