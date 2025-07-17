Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Jerry Nadler Edition

U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler faced off with Sean Duffy on Capitol Hill. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on July 17, 2025

Photo: David Meyer|

Jerry Nadler earlier this year.

U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler faced off over subway crime stats with Trump Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at Duffy's first appearance before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Nadler first accused Duffy "misrepresenting the facts" about subway crime, asking Duffy whether he knew "major crime in the transit system ... is down 3 percent since last year and down 8 percent since 2019." Duffy retorted that Nadler was "wrong" (he wasn't), then threw out his own stats — that assaults "are up 60 percent ... since 2019."

"Our subways are safe and I gave you these statistics," Nadler said

"You're wrong," Duffy told him. They two then faced off about Duffy's other big lie — that the MTA didn't conduct a thorough study of the impacts of congestion pricing.

Watch the exchange below, and check out Streetsblog USA's rundown of the hearing here.

The spat was big news, with coverage in The Hill,

In other news:

  • Gothamist teed off five "soap opera"-like accusations from former NYPD Commissioner Tom Donlon's lawsuit against Mayor Adams and the NYPD. (Streetsblog covered the traffic safety angle.)
  • Charles Komanoff weighed in on the 15 mph e-bike speed limit for Vital City.
  • The Post was not having it with Andrew Cuomo's bid to run the MTA ... nor his "inauthentic" ad showing him helping a man jump-start his car. (NY Post)
  • Speed demons: "Harry Potter" actress Emma Watson can't drive for six months after getting caught speeding. (BBC)
  • There's a fight over what to do with a plot of land in Jackson Heights that elected officials want to turn into a park. (Gothamist)
  • Several subway lines experienced delays on Wednesday morning. (Gothamist)
  • The city put out new rules for "granny flats" and basement apartments. (Crain's)
  • A delivery worker slashed a DOT truck driver after the two nearly collided in lower Manhattan. (Daily News)
  • Partner of slain Brooklyn activist issued a "cease-and-desist" demand after Council Member Vickie Paladino attacked her on X. (amNY)
  • Team QueensLink is not giving up even as the city moves ahead with plans for a park where it wants to put a train. (The City)
David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Delivery workers

New Bill Would Block Apps From Deactivating Workers Without Cause

A Brooklyn Council member wants delivery app companies to be more human and less robot.

July 18, 2025
Friday Video

Friday Video: Is Berlin a Great Biking City?

Have recent moves by anti-bike, pro-car legislators ruined the experience in the capital of a unified Germany? Sort of!

July 18, 2025
#StuckAtDOT

Eyes on the Street: Meeker Avenue Bike Lane Is a Failure

The Department of Transportation still hasn't finished a critical bike lane under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway that the agency has been stalling for over four years even after identifying the strip's danger and lack of proper signals.

July 18, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Cuomo’s Road Rage Edition

Why does Andrew Cuomo drive so recklessly? Plus other news.

July 18, 2025
Eric Adams

Fixing Third Ave. Was Once ‘Top of List’ For Eric Adams — But as Mayor He Backed Off

Mayor Adams has delayed a redesign of Brooklyn's Third Avenue despite once saying safety fixes there should be "at the top of our list."

July 17, 2025
NYPD Chases

Former NYPD Boss Says Deadly High Speed Chases Were Result Of ‘Rogue’ Adams Insiders

Former NYPD Commissioner Tom Donlon alleged widespread corruption leading to a string of deadly high-speed chases.

July 16, 2025
See all posts