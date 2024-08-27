Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Change Isn’t Hard Edition

Hat tip to Dodai Stewart over at the Times's "Street Wars" column, plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on August 27, 2024

Four scenes of Paris being Paris.

Hat tip to Dodai Stewart over at the Times's "Street Wars" column, which is finally finding its way after opening up with the usual NIMBY, anti-bike, stop-taking-my-parking revanchism.

In yesterday's installment, Stewart shared insights from her trip to Paris for the Olympic games (remember those?). Beyond the silly (and increasingly misused by the Times) question headline, "Parisians Are Choosing Bikes Over Cars. Will New Yorkers Do That, Too?" is a simple answer: We must.

Not that Stewart is willing to say it outright: "This is going to make some New Yorkers mad," she opened, "but we need to look at what Paris is doing with its streets." It's an absurd (and classically Timesian) lede — wishing to avoid enraging a supposed class of grumpy snowflakes who can't accept change, even if it makes their city safer and better.

Of course, the story then goes on to show — Mon Dieu! — that Paris is, indeed, a much better city than New York, thanks to a dramatic reduction in car trips, as well as making all the streetscape improvements a city can make (looking at you, Amsterdam) once people are free to get around on transit, bikes and on foot because they're not choking on pollution or terrified that their kids will get run over by a driver.

"You don’t have to be on a bike to appreciate a bike-friendly city," Stewart added. "Streets teeming with bicycles are much, much quieter than streets crammed with cars. ... Looking at before and after photos of Paris, the transformation from car-clogged to bike-friendly is striking. My hometown of New York City would have a long way to go for a similar effect."

So let's get started! We're doing our part over here, and the Times can help by continuing to pointing out the flaws in our New York exceptionalism. (Oh, and also refer to Streetfilms before doing anything about Paris — Clarence Eckerson Jr. has been posting updates from the City of Light for 20 years!)

In other news:

  • Speaking of how we'll never get change in New York City, a bunch of grumpy car owners don't like the Department of Transportation's scooter-share program in Queens. You meant the one that was so successful in the Bronx? Yes, that one. (QNS)
  • New York Focus looked at the many ways Donald Trump could kill congestion pricing if he's re-elected. And if that happens, we have one person to blame (beyond Trump, that is).
  • It was a deadly weekend for motorcyclists. (NYDN)
  • The MTA is going after bus fare evaders. (NY Post, NY Times)
  • A day late, but it's always good to read how Gov. Hochul does not have the legal authority to pause congestion pricing. (amNY)
  • Here's more on the 2-pocalypse, which started on Monday. (Gothamist)
  • Keep your money, Gov. Murphy — just fix NJ Transit. (Gothamist)
  • And, finally, from the assignment desk: At 8:30 this morning, the DOT is going to announce the "next major step to develop a redesign of Park Avenue with wider medians and new public space." That sounds awesome, and Sophia Lebowitz will be there to ask the tough questions ... some of which we raised two years ago:
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

City of Yes

Queens BP Says ‘Yes’ to Adams Zoning Plan, But ‘No’ to Ending Costly Parking Mandates

Borough President Donovan Richards draws a hard line on parking mandates, recommending the city keep them in low-density areas.

August 27, 2024
Charging stations

Skeptics Question City Plan to Allow E-Bike Charging Stations on the Sidewalk

A new rule proposed by the city would allow building owners to put e-bike battery charging hubs on the sidewalk, but why not in the roadway?

August 27, 2024
Safety on Transit

‘Gridlock Sam’: MTA Has a Cheap, Cop-Free Way to Make Platforms Safer

Installing metal barriers, with gaps for subway car doors, could be accomplished at hundreds of stations for the same cost as expensive platform screen doors.

August 27, 2024
Streetsblog USAHighways

Our Overbuilt Road Network Costs Americans Trillions in Lost Housing Opportunities

America has poured enough asphalt to build its sprawling auto-centric road network to cover the entire nation of the Netherlands.

August 26, 2024
See all posts