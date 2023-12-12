Tuesday’s Headlines: A Bridge Too Far Edition

File this in the "Streetsblog Gets Action (Sort Of)" drawer. A few weeks ago, I noticed that the Department of Transportation was intentionally parking a big truck in the bike lane on the eastern side of the Ninth Street Bridge over the fetid Gowanus Canal.

So I asked the DOT about it: Why would an agency that spent so much money and political capital to finish a protected bike lane between Third Avenue and the bridge intentionally block the lane and force cyclists from the relative safety of their painted protection into a busy roadway?

I didn't get an answer. Generally speaking, when a reporter doesn't get an answer, he tends to do more reporting. And I did. I returned to the bridge several times and found the truck still parked in the bike lane.

Then I was wise enough to time my commute to one of the bridge's periodic ascents to allow canal traffic to pass. That's when I noticed that the driver of the truck repositioned his hulking vehicle into the middle of the roadway. It looked like this:

The trucker maneuvers the entire vehicle into the roadway when the bridge is up.

And because I had gone to the other side of the road to take an artsy photo, I could see clearly what was going on: The security barrier on the left side of the bridge was properly down. But there wasn't a barrier on the right side of the bridge (where the truck had been previously parked).

A worker near the bridge noticed me taking pictures and gave me the skinny: The truck is moved into position when the bridge is up to block people from inadvertently tumbling into the corpse of water because the safety arm on the north side of the bridge is broken.

Since April.

So I reached out to the DOT again, specifically to find out when the arm would be fixed and why the best solution to the problem was to park a big DOT truck in a bike lane of DOT's making. Agency spokesman Scott Gastel got back to me with a partial answer: "The truck has been relocated, and DOT plans to only have it in place as needed during boat passages for public safety purposes."

He never got back to me about when the arm would be replaced. But we'll be following up on why a critical repair job has taken seven months and counting.

