Monday’s Headlines: A Parents’ Crusade Edition

Could this time be different? Could city officials respond to the killing of a child by a driver by unleashing a bounty of street safety efforts that could include road diets, protected bike lanes, car-free streets and, perhaps most important, no longer exempting city drivers from state rules barring parking within 20 feet of a corner?

Or will we just end up with maybe a parking space or two removed for daylighting, or just a small plaza replacing a street drivers didn't need anyway, as we got after 3-month-old Apolline Mong-Guillemin was killed in Fort Greene?

Well, thousands of parents want the city to do better. As Streetsblog's David Meyer reported on Sunday, scores of parents continue to sign an "open letter" demanding road safety that began circulating hours after Kamari Hughes, 7, was killed on Thursday. By Saturday afternoon, it had 3,800 signatures. By Sunday evening, it had more than 4,700.

In addition to those parents' efforts, the Parent, Teacher, Student Organization at the Brooklyn Prospect Charter School has started planning a "network-wide march" for safety on Saturday, Nov. 4, starting at 80 Willoughby St. in Downtown Brooklyn at noon. The march is still being planned, but it's going to require all of us.

In other news: