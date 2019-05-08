Another Pedestrian is Killed by a Driver on Staten Island

A pedestrian was run down and killed by a driver in Staten Island at a four-way stop at a Staten Island Railway station, police said.

According to cops, John Vlahos, 78, was hit as he crossed South Railroad Avenue at Justin Avenue at around 4 p.m. Monday by a 35-year-old driver who was traveling southbound on South Railroad. He was taken to Staten Island North Hospital, where he died.

The driver, whose name was not released, remained on the scene and was not charged.

Many details are unclear. Cops said Vlahos was crossing from the north sidewalk to the south sidewalk of South Railway Avenue — except that there is no south sidewalk on that part of the avenue. Vlahos may have been crossing the street to get to one of the parked cars that line that roadway. Or he may have been heading to the Bay Terrace station of the island’s mini-train system.

South Railroad is a notorious speedway, Staten Islanders tell Streetsblog.

Vlahos is the first person killed at the intersection. Two pedestrians have been injured at that intersection since January, 2017. In the larger 122nd Precinct, there were 5,370 crashes last year, resulting in injuries to nine cyclists, 164 pedestrians and 1,068 motorists. That’s roughly 15 crashes per day.

This is the third known pedestrian fatality this year in Staten Island. In March, Daniel Dunn, 17, hit Salvatore Pierro, 71, on Annadale Road, police said. And in April, Anastasia Diaz, 89, was run down in the crosswalk as she crossed Bradley Avenue at Purdy Avenue. Both drivers were charged.