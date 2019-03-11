Pedestrian Killed in Staten Island — But Teen Driver is Charged

Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

Cops arrested a teenaged Staten Island driver who, they say, ran over and killed a 71-year-old pedestrian just a block from his house in Arden Heights on Saturday.

Police say that Daniel Dunn, 17, hit Salvatore Pierro as he crossed Arden Avenue in the crosswalk. Dunn had been traveling westbound on Annadale Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Arden in his 2011 Jeep Patriot.

Pierro was taken to Staten Island University hospital, where he died. Dunn was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise due care — both of which carry jail sentences measured in days, not weeks, months or years.

There have been three crashes on the same block since 2014, injuring five people, according to Crashmapper. The same database of city carnage revealed that there were 11,566 reported crashes last year in Staten Island, causing injuries to 62 cyclists, 374 pedestrians and 2,290 drivers. One pedestrian was killed.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The Weekly Carnage

By Brad Aaron |
The Weekly Carnage is a Friday round-up of motor vehicle mayhem across the metro region. For more on the origins and purpose of this column, please read About the Weekly Carnage. Fatal Crashes (6 Killed This Week, 155 This Year*, 15 Drivers Charged**) Brooklyn: Man Crushed to Death Changing Oil of SUV (AP) Staten Island: […]

The Weekly Carnage

By Brad Aaron |
The Weekly Carnage is a Friday round-up of motor vehicle mayhem across the five boroughs and beyond. For more on the origins and purpose of this column, please read About the Weekly Carnage. Karen Schmeer. Photo: Garret Savage Fatal Crashes (2 Killed This Week*, 24 This Year, 5 Drivers Charged**) Pedestrian Karen Schmeer, 39, Killed […]

The Weekly Carnage

By Brad Aaron |
The Weekly Carnage is a Friday round-up of motor vehicle mayhem across the metro region. For more on the origins and purpose of this column, please read About the Weekly Carnage. Fatal Crashes (12 Killed This Week, 255 This Year*, 25 Drivers Charged**) Brooklyn: Memorial Set for Eliseo Martinez, Cyclist Killed in September (Ghost Bikes) […]

The Weekly Carnage

By Summer Greenstein |
The Weekly Carnage is a Friday round-up of motor vehicle violence across the five boroughs and beyond. For more on the origins and purpose of this column, please read About the Weekly Carnage. Fatal Crashes (1 killed this week, 65 this year, 7 drivers charged*) Harlem: Leonia White, 89, Killed, Other Pedestrians Injured After Pickup […]

The Weekly Carnage

By Summer Greenstein |
The Weekly Carnage is a Friday round-up of motor vehicle violence across the five boroughs and beyond. For more on the origins and purpose of this column, please read About the Weekly Carnage. Fatal Crashes (2 killed this week, 50 this year, 5 drivers charged*) Bronx: 61-Year-Old Woman Killed, Six Injured After Livery Cab Driver […]