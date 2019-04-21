Senior Pedestrian Killed in Staten Island Hit and Run

A driver hit and killed a senior citizen as she tried to cross a Staten Island street late on Saturday, then fled the scene, cops said.

Anastasia Diaz, 89, was run down in the crosswalk as she crossed Bradley Avenue at Purdy Avenue at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The Daily News reported that Diaz and her two sisters had just stepped off a city bus after an Easter mass. The driver, who was in a “dark-colored sedan” had been traveling northbound on Bradley Avenue — and kept going, police said.

Diaz was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where she died.

The crash was the first serious collision at the intersection in more than a year. But it has been a bloody year on New York roads so far this year, with 58 people dead through April 14, a 41.5-percent increase over the same period last year, police statistics show.