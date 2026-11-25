Congratulations, Council Member Joann Ariola — the roads in your district are the most dangerous in town.

I say, “Congratulations” because the hazards of the roadways in Ariola’s two-panhandled Queens district are the result of the lawmaker’s willful disregard and contempt for the city’s efforts to redesign streets for safety and to pass legislation to rein in reckless drivers (drivers like herself, according to city stats).

On that latter topic, Ariola notably hasn’t signed onto the “Stop Super Speeder” bill that would require the city to set up a program to require drivers with 16 or more speed-camera tickets in 12 months to install speed-limiting devices inside their cars. It follows a state law passed earlier this year that allowed city lawmakers to create such a program.

Such devices would prevent drivers from exceeding the speed limit, which is a main cause of crashes and catastrophic injuries. As the Department of Transportation has long said, super speeders are far more likely to get in a crash — with drivers who get 20 speed-camera tickets four times as likely to hit something. Once a driver gets to 25 tickets — as so many drivers you’ll read about below rack up — they’re 15 times as likely.

The fact that Ariola (R–Ozone Park/Rockaways) isn’t on the stop super-speeder bill suggests that she’s either unconcerned with the number of reckless drivers on her roads or that she simply doesn’t know the extent of the problem.

Let’s be charitable and say it’s the latter. So I called up Michael Freedman of Crashcount, the seminal crash and reckless driving mapping site, and asked if he could compute the number of super-speeders who drive through Ariola’s district.

Freedman did not disappoint.

The five worst speeders in Council Member Joann Ariola’s district. (Some of these drivers’ tickets were obtained just outside her district, too.) Map: Crashcount

First, he calculated how many drivers got 16 or more camera-issued speeding tickets in the 12 months between Oct. 1, 2025 and Sept. 30, 2026. It was about 18,000! (Reminder: these are drivers who exceeded the speed limit by 11 or more miles per hour 16 or more times in just one year.)

Then, he plotted where they got their tickets. He found that 4,778 of the 18,000-odd super-speeders had racked up 21,542 tickets in Ariola’s district! In one year! That’s 60 tickets a day — just from the super-speeders, let alone all the other drivers speeding through school zones.

Friedman also provided a map, right, depicting all the speed-camera tickets written to the five worst drivers in the district. The map, even more than the numbers, should make someone like Ariola realize that this problem is closer than the house next door. (Ariola declined to comment for this story.)

But let’s not single out Ariola — she’s one of 26 Council members who have yet to sign onto their colleague Kayla Santosuosso’s legislation. Other Council members have similarly dangerous districts — districts that will remain unsafe until the Council passes, and the Mamdani administration implements, the “Stop Super Speeders” bill.

Freedman has a theory why Council members are slow to co-sponsor the bill.

“People think, ‘Oh, this is somebody else’s problem’ or ‘These bad drivers are in someone else’s district,’ but these speeders are everywhere,” Freedman said. “So that’s why we need to solve this problem on a citywide basis. If we don’t, Council members are responsible for the next traffic death is their district. They’ll need to go to the funeral to explain themselves to the grieving family.”

Fortunately, the bill is starting to gain momentum. When I started reporting this story on Friday, there were only 19 co-sponsors, leaving 31 Council members in the “no” column. But after I sent emails to the 31 seeking comment on why they would oppose this life-saving measure, five members — Chi Ossé and Susan Zhuang of Brooklyn; Shekar Krishnan and Nantasha Williams of Queens; and Elsie Encarnación of the Bronx and Harlem — quickly signed onto the bill.

At this rate, I’ll get this bill passed in a week. So you’re welcome, New York.

Nonetheless, a majority of the Council’s 51 members remain off the bill; let’s call them the Timid 26. Hopefully, they’ll look at the rest of Freedman’s numbers and sign onto the bill before the week is out:

Chris Banks (D-East New York)

Super-speeder vehicles: 4,051

Super-speeder tickets in district: 18,454

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Mercedes Narcisse (D-Canarsie)

Super-speeder vehicles: 3,602

Super-speeder tickets in district: 14,981

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Mercedes Narcisse’s dangerous district. Map: Crashcount

Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-South Jamaica)

Super-speeder vehicles: 3,325

Super-speeder tickets in district: 14,782

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Her car did accumulate 19 speed-camera violations tickets between Jan. 19 and Dec. 18, 2022, records show.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Selvena Brooks-Powers’s dangerous district. Map: Crashcount

Farah Louis (D-East Flatbush)

Super-speeder vehicles: 2,871

Super-speeder tickets in district: 10,347

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Farah Louis’s dangerous district.

Linda Lee (D-Bellerose)

Super-speeder vehicles: 2,484

Super-speeder tickets in district: 10,991

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Linda Lee’s unsafe district.

David Carr (R-Mid Island)

Super-speeder vehicles: 2,282

Super-speeder tickets in district: 13,318

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. (Carr’s car has been caught by speed cameras 12 times since early 2023, records show.)

Map of the worst five super speeders:

David Carr’s scary district.

Darlene Mealy (D-Ocean Hill)

Super-speeder vehicles: 2,030

Super-speeder tickets in district: 5,787

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Darlene Mealy’s worrisome district.

Ty Hankerson (D-South Ozone Park)

Super-speeder vehicles: 2,028

Super-speeder tickets in district: 5,354

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Ty Hankerson’s dangerous district … and environs.

Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore)

Super-speeder vehicles: 1,857

Super-speeder tickets in district: 9,756

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Kamillah Hanks’s North Shore netherworld of danger.

Inna Vernikov (R-Sheepshead Bay)

Super-speeder vehicles: 1,795

Super-speeder tickets in district: 6,365

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. (There is a chance she didn’t comment because that would be self-dealing: One of the super-speeding cars in Vernikov’s district was, in fact, Vernikov’s car. In the 12-month period between Dec. 15, 2021 and Dec. 5, 2022, Vernikov’s car received 16 speed-camera tickets.)

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Inna Vernikov’s pernicious district.

Simcha Felder (D-Borough Park)

Super-speeder vehicles: 1,790

Super-speeder tickets in district: 6,265

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Simcha Felder’s awful district.

Frank Morano (R-South Shore)

Super-speeder vehicles: 1,776

Super-speeder tickets in district: 13,693

Comment: “Those numbers are pretty wild,” Morano told Streetsblog. “If somebody is racking up 16 or more speeding-camera tickets in a year, I think it’s fair to say we’re dealing with a real problem. I take speeding seriously for a very personal reason. My stepmother was hit by a car and severely injured. So I don’t need much convincing that reckless driving can destroy somebody’s life in a matter of seconds. It’s one of the reasons I support universal daylighting. I haven’t signed onto Intro 1153 yet because I want to make sure the bill is aimed at the person who is actually driving dangerously. Camera tickets follow the vehicle owner, and that isn’t always the person behind the wheel. Before we require speed-control equipment on somebody’s cars, I want to make sure we’re getting that part right.

That doesn’t mean I’m opposed to the bill. Quite the opposite. I think the basic idea deserves a serious look, especially when you see numbers like the ones you found in my district. I’m taking another look at it and I plan to talk with Kayla about my concerns, as well as other stakeholders.”

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Frank Morano’s sub-par district.

Rita Joseph (D-Midwood)

Super-speeder vehicles: 1,774

Super-speeder tickets in district: 4,369

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Rita Joseph’s frightening district.

James Gennaro (D-Forest Hills)

Super-speeder vehicles: 1,674

Super-speeder tickets in district: 6,610

Comment: James Gennaro has never returned an email or a call from Streetsblog and, as such, I did not reach out to him for this.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

James Gennaro’s jenky district.

Phil Wong (D-Maspeth)

Super-speeder vehicles: 1,635

Super-speeder tickets in district: 4,573

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Phil Wong’s wrong district.

Vickie Paladino (R-Malba)

Super-speeder vehicles: 1,363

Super-speeder tickets in district: 6,913

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Vickie Paladino’s poor district.

Amanda Farías (D-Soundview)

Super-speeder vehicles: 1,272

Super-speeder tickets in district: 3,996

Comment: A spokeswoman for Farías told Streetsblog that the Council member supports the bill. But her name is still not on it (as of Sunday, Nov. 29).

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Amanda Farías’s farce of a district.

Kevin Riley (D-Wakefield)

Super-speeder vehicles: 1,046

Super-speeder tickets in district: 4,169

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Kevin Riley’s reckless district.

Oswald Feliz (D-University Heights)

Super-speeder vehicles: 1,024

Super-speeder tickets in district: 3,540

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Oswald Feliz’s farce of a district.

Sandra Ung (D-Flushing)

Super-speeder vehicles: 972

Super-speeder tickets in district: 2,712

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Sandra Ung’s unruly district.

Shanel Thomas-Henry (D-Elmhurst)

Super-speeder vehicles: 594

Super-speeder tickets in district: 1,725

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Shanel Thomas-Henry’s truly harrowing district.

Carmen De La Rosa

Super-speeder vehicles: 580

Super-speeder tickets in district: 1,494

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Carmen De La Rosa denouncable district. Yes, some crazy person speeds from Brooklyn Heights to her district all the time.

Althea Stevens (D-Mott Haven)

Super-speeder vehicles: 544

Super-speeder tickets in district: 1,574

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Althea Stevens’s scary district.

Yusef Salaam (D-Harlem)

Super-speeder vehicles: 495

Super-speeder tickets in district: 1,314

Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.

Map of the worst five super speeders:

Yusef Salaam’s speeder-filled district.

Julie Menin (D-Upper East Side)

Super-speeder vehicles: 110

Super-speeder tickets in district: 131

Comment: A spokesperson said that it is common for Speakers to not put their names on legislation during negotiations. But the spokesperson declined to comment on the Speaker’s position on the specific bill, saying only, “Speaker Menin is committed to improving street safety and protecting New Yorkers from traffic-related accidents [sic].”

Map of the worst five super speeders: