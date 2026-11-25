On that latter topic, Ariola notably hasn’t signed onto the “Stop Super Speeder” bill that would require the city to set up a program to require drivers with 16 or more speed-camera tickets in 12 months to install speed-limiting devices inside their cars. It follows a state law passed earlier this year that allowed city lawmakers to create such a program.
Such devices would prevent drivers from exceeding the speed limit, which is a main cause of crashes and catastrophic injuries. As the Department of Transportation has long said, super speeders are far more likely to get in a crash — with drivers who get 20 speed-camera tickets fourtimes as likely to hit something. Once a driver gets to 25 tickets — as so many drivers you’ll read about below rack up — they’re 15 times as likely.
The fact that Ariola (R–Ozone Park/Rockaways) isn’t on the stop super-speeder bill suggests that she’s either unconcerned with the number of reckless drivers on her roads or that she simply doesn’t know the extent of the problem.
First, he calculated how many drivers got 16 or more camera-issued speeding tickets in the 12 months between Oct. 1, 2025 and Sept. 30, 2026. It was about 18,000! (Reminder: these are drivers who exceeded the speed limit by 11 or more miles per hour 16 or more times in just one year.)
Then, he plotted where they got their tickets. He found that 4,778 of the 18,000-odd super-speeders had racked up 21,542 tickets in Ariola’s district! In one year! That’s 60 tickets a day — just from the super-speeders, let alone all the other drivers speeding through school zones.
Friedman also provided a map, right, depicting all the speed-camera tickets written to the five worst drivers in the district. The map, even more than the numbers, should make someone like Ariola realize that this problem is closer than the house next door. (Ariola declined to comment for this story.)
But let’s not single out Ariola — she’s one of 26 Council members who have yet to sign onto their colleague Kayla Santosuosso’s legislation. Other Council members have similarly dangerous districts — districts that will remain unsafe until the Council passes, and the Mamdani administration implements, the “Stop Super Speeders” bill.
Freedman has a theory why Council members are slow to co-sponsor the bill.
“People think, ‘Oh, this is somebody else’s problem’ or ‘These bad drivers are in someone else’s district,’ but these speeders are everywhere,” Freedman said. “So that’s why we need to solve this problem on a citywide basis. If we don’t, Council members are responsible for the next traffic death is their district. They’ll need to go to the funeral to explain themselves to the grieving family.”
Fortunately, the bill is starting to gain momentum. When I started reporting this story on Friday, there were only 19 co-sponsors, leaving 31 Council members in the “no” column. But after I sent emails to the 31 seeking comment on why they would oppose this life-saving measure, five members — Chi Ossé and Susan Zhuang of Brooklyn; Shekar Krishnan and Nantasha Williams of Queens; and Elsie Encarnación of the Bronx and Harlem — quickly signed onto the bill.
At this rate, I’ll get this bill passed in a week. So you’re welcome, New York.
Nonetheless, a majority of the Council’s 51 members remain off the bill; let’s call them the Timid 26. Hopefully, they’ll look at the rest of Freedman’s numbers and sign onto the bill before the week is out:
Chris Banks (D-East New York) Super-speeder vehicles: 4,051 Super-speeder tickets in district: 18,454 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Mercedes Narcisse (D-Canarsie) Super-speeder vehicles: 3,602 Super-speeder tickets in district: 14,981 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-South Jamaica) Super-speeder vehicles: 3,325 Super-speeder tickets in district: 14,782 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Her car did accumulate 19 speed-camera violations tickets between Jan. 19 and Dec. 18, 2022, records show. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Farah Louis (D-East Flatbush) Super-speeder vehicles: 2,871 Super-speeder tickets in district: 10,347 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Linda Lee (D-Bellerose) Super-speeder vehicles: 2,484 Super-speeder tickets in district: 10,991 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
David Carr (R-Mid Island) Super-speeder vehicles: 2,282 Super-speeder tickets in district: 13,318 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. (Carr’s car has been caught by speed cameras 12 times since early 2023, records show.) Map of the worst five super speeders:
Darlene Mealy (D-Ocean Hill) Super-speeder vehicles: 2,030 Super-speeder tickets in district: 5,787 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Ty Hankerson (D-South Ozone Park) Super-speeder vehicles: 2,028 Super-speeder tickets in district: 5,354 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story.
Map of the worst five super speeders:
Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) Super-speeder vehicles: 1,857 Super-speeder tickets in district: 9,756 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Inna Vernikov (R-Sheepshead Bay) Super-speeder vehicles: 1,795 Super-speeder tickets in district: 6,365 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. (There is a chance she didn’t comment because that would be self-dealing: One of the super-speeding cars in Vernikov’s district was, in fact, Vernikov’s car. In the 12-month period between Dec. 15, 2021 and Dec. 5, 2022, Vernikov’s car received 16 speed-camera tickets.) Map of the worst five super speeders:
Simcha Felder (D-Borough Park) Super-speeder vehicles: 1,790 Super-speeder tickets in district: 6,265 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Frank Morano (R-South Shore) Super-speeder vehicles: 1,776 Super-speeder tickets in district: 13,693 Comment: “Those numbers are pretty wild,” Morano told Streetsblog. “If somebody is racking up 16 or more speeding-camera tickets in a year, I think it’s fair to say we’re dealing with a real problem. I take speeding seriously for a very personal reason. My stepmother was hit by a car and severely injured. So I don’t need much convincing that reckless driving can destroy somebody’s life in a matter of seconds. It’s one of the reasons I support universal daylighting. I haven’t signed onto Intro 1153 yet because I want to make sure the bill is aimed at the person who is actually driving dangerously. Camera tickets follow the vehicle owner, and that isn’t always the person behind the wheel. Before we require speed-control equipment on somebody’s cars, I want to make sure we’re getting that part right. That doesn’t mean I’m opposed to the bill. Quite the opposite. I think the basic idea deserves a serious look, especially when you see numbers like the ones you found in my district. I’m taking another look at it and I plan to talk with Kayla about my concerns, as well as other stakeholders.” Map of the worst five super speeders:
Rita Joseph (D-Midwood) Super-speeder vehicles: 1,774 Super-speeder tickets in district: 4,369 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
James Gennaro (D-Forest Hills) Super-speeder vehicles: 1,674 Super-speeder tickets in district: 6,610 Comment: James Gennaro has never returned an email or a call from Streetsblog and, as such, I did not reach out to him for this. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Phil Wong (D-Maspeth) Super-speeder vehicles: 1,635 Super-speeder tickets in district: 4,573 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Vickie Paladino (R-Malba) Super-speeder vehicles: 1,363 Super-speeder tickets in district: 6,913 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Amanda Farías (D-Soundview) Super-speeder vehicles: 1,272 Super-speeder tickets in district: 3,996 Comment: A spokeswoman for Farías told Streetsblog that the Council member supports the bill. But her name is still not on it (as of Sunday, Nov. 29). Map of the worst five super speeders:
Kevin Riley (D-Wakefield) Super-speeder vehicles: 1,046 Super-speeder tickets in district: 4,169 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Oswald Feliz (D-University Heights) Super-speeder vehicles: 1,024 Super-speeder tickets in district: 3,540 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) Super-speeder vehicles: 972 Super-speeder tickets in district: 2,712 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Shanel Thomas-Henry (D-Elmhurst) Super-speeder vehicles: 594 Super-speeder tickets in district: 1,725 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Carmen De La Rosa Super-speeder vehicles: 580 Super-speeder tickets in district: 1,494 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Althea Stevens (D-Mott Haven) Super-speeder vehicles: 544 Super-speeder tickets in district: 1,574 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Yusef Salaam (D-Harlem) Super-speeder vehicles: 495 Super-speeder tickets in district: 1,314 Comment: The Council member did not comment for this story. Map of the worst five super speeders:
Julie Menin (D-Upper East Side) Super-speeder vehicles: 110 Super-speeder tickets in district: 131 Comment: A spokesperson said that it is common for Speakers to not put their names on legislation during negotiations. But the spokesperson declined to comment on the Speaker’s position on the specific bill, saying only, “Speaker Menin is committed to improving street safety and protecting New Yorkers from traffic-related accidents [sic].” Map of the worst five super speeders:
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop" (NYC Fringe Festival, 2016) and “SUV: The Musical” (Fringe, 2007). On Jan. 1, 2027, he will step down as editor in chief of Streetsblog and remain as senior editor. His Cycle of Rage column is archived here.
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