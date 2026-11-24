For a minute, it looked like I’d picked the wrong day to check out the latest bike accessory that promises to “turn-your-regular-bike-into-an-e-bike.” After all, hours earlier on Monday, Mayor Mamdani announced that the price of a 45-minute electric Citi Bike ride would be capped at $3.65.

The price cap seemed like a game-changer to me … until I realized that it wasn’t: Sure, $3.65 is a decent price for a 45-minute electric bike ride, but it still means that a Citi Bike member who likes to commute on Lyft’s white bikes would pay about $2,000 a year (including the annual $239 membership). And it’s likely going to mean slightly worse service for all of us, as more people sign up to use the same finite supply of bikes and docks (docks that are often full when you want to drop off, or empty when you need a bike after work).

Full disclosure: I’m a Citi Bike annual member, but I haven’t used the electric bikes because they are just too damn expensive. But as my age rises in indirect proportion to my muscle tone, I confess that I’m jealous of the electric horsemen who get a little boost to get over the East River and up the hill that the name “Park Slope” doesn’t do justice.

Streetsblog reporter Kevin Duggan spotted this Clip marketing team member the other day — before the Citi Bike electric bike cap was announced. Photo: Kevin Duggan

So that’s how I ended up in the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Monday talking to Som Ray and David Krawczyk, the CEO and chief of product, respectively, of Clip, the e-bike accessory company. You may have read about the company’s first product, the Clip, (in these pages, even), but now Ray and Krawczyk are hawking an entirely new e-bike concept that threatens to take some wind out of Mamdani’s Citi Bike announcement:

It’s called Neon — and it comes in two options:

For $365 (once), you get a new front wheel with a hub motor built in that’s easy to install on your existing bike, plus the 3.5-pound Neon battery pack that clips on and off for easy portability. The electric boost is controlled via Bluetooth from a small button that clips to your handlebars (no wires). The UL-certified battery pack isn’t going to take you to White Plains and back, but it’ll get you to work, where you’ll recharge it for the ride home.

For $49 a month, you can lease a new bike with the Neon wheel and battery, aka “Neon Fleet.” Repairs and replacement batteries are covered. There’s no per-minute charge. That’s about $600 per year for all the e-bike rides you want.

Either option ends up less than commuting on Citi Bike e-bikes, even once the price is capped (which was covered extensively on Monday in The Times, in Streetsblog, in the mostly negative New York Post, mostly positively in Hell Gate, and in Gothamist).

The entire Neon battery pack.

Now, look, I have no financial interest in Clip and no personal relationship with anyone who works there (though they seem nice). As a newsman who bikes, I just wanted to share info about a different way to get around (plus I thought it would be fun to test the Neon — which I did, and it was). The Neon provides more than enough boost to get you up hills, but it only adds about five pounds to the weight of your regular bike, so your bike rides normally when you don’t need the boost. And the battery clips off easily, so you can toss it in your backpack when your ride is over.

And best of all: No empty docks when you need an e-bike and no full docks when you want to return one.

In other news:

Speaking of e-bikes, the Pope looks like he’s violating at least two of the seven deadly sins as he lusts after this gorgeous two-wheeler: