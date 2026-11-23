Lyft will cap the Citi Bike member cost of any sub-45-minute e-bike trip at $3.65 starting on Jan. 19, Mayor Mamdani said on Monday, and the bike-share provider has also agreed to freeze member rates through the middle of 2029.

The Citi Bike-loving mayor’s announcement — first reported in the New York Times —comes ahead of a City Council hearing on Citi Bike fees scheduled for Dec. 2. All four bills on the meeting’s agenda would offer discount rides or cap rider fees. Council Speaker Julie Menin is scheduled to appear at the mayor’s Citi Bike announcement on Monday morning.

Lyft made $24 million off the bike-share system last year, according to publicly posted Citi Bike financial reports. Annual membership, meanwhile, has skyrocketed from $95 in 2013 to $239 today. Citi Bike’s only existing e-bike ride price cap is $5.40 for sub-45-minute trips into or out of Manhattan; a 45-minute e-bike ride not going into or out of Manhattan currently costs $12.15. Transportation Alternatives’ “Citi Bike Riders Union” campaign has called on the city to cap all e-bike rides at $3.

The company’s contract to run the city’s bike-share program expires on May 26, 2029, though no competitor could likely come close to meeting the capacity demands of the current Citi Bike system. That gives Lyft significant leverage in negotiations with the city.

Editor’s note: This story initially misreported that the new price cap will apply to e-bike trips into our out of Manhattan; it will apply to all e-bike trips.

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