Monday’s Headlines: Mamdani’s Big Lyft
Mayor Mamdani got Lyft to the lower the cost of a 45-minute e-bike ride from over $12 to just $3.65.
By David Meyer
5:00 AM EST on November 23, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.
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