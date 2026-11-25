Drivers who complain about the city’s effort to improve bus service don’t get much of an ear over at Streetsblog, but in the mainstream press, their selfishness is front page news.

Witness Tuesday’s “report” from CBS2 about a “Brooklyn bus accident” which wasn’t an “accident” at all and wouldn’t have involved a bus if some car driver wasn’t being an idiot.

First, the clip:

Now, to deconstruct that:

The car driver attempted a U-turn on Flatbush Avenue, a maneuver that was never legal, but is now more difficult because the roadway has been re-designed to prioritize bus riders.

The car driver likely misjudged how quickly the bus was moving (because, after all, now buses move so much better on Flatbush).

The crash occurred because of the car driver.

In no way is that a “Brooklyn bus accident.” It is a crash caused entirely by a car driver and exonerated by a TV network that continues to carry out a vendetta against the bus improvement project.

In other news: