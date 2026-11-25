Wednesday’s Headlines: Idiot Lane Edition
How TV news absolves car drivers. Plus other news.
12:01 AM EST on November 25, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop" (NYC Fringe Festival, 2016) and “SUV: The Musical” (Fringe, 2007). On Jan. 1, 2027, he will step down as editor in chief of Streetsblog and remain as senior editor. His Cycle of Rage column is archived here.
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