Lower Manhattanites Call for Parking Placard Purge

New York City’s government-parking placard system needs to be torn down and rebuilt from first principles, starting in the illegal parking epicenter of Lower Manhattan, the Community Board 1 transportation committee charged last week.

“What exists today is not a rules-based permit program that is occasionally abused, but a culture of illegal parking in which a placard, vest, or badge on the dashboard signals that the law does not apply,” the committee wrote in a 10-page resolution [PDF] passed last Wednesday. “Such a system cannot be repaired — it must be replaced.”

Parking placards effectively give drivers carte blanche to dump their vehicles wherever they want — particularly in areas with a lot of municipal buildings, like the Financial District, which sits entirely within the area represented by Manhattan CB1.

“There are a lot of people with placards, and there are a lot of people who won’t enforce against placards as a courtesy,” said CB1 Transportation Co-Chair Betty Kay. “It ends up incredibly non-functional and pedestrians feel very unsafe.”

The CB1 committee endorsed a slate of prior efforts to rein in the seemingly immovable problem of placard parking. The full board will vote on the resolution on Nov. 24.

The list of measures backed by the resolution included state legislation authorizing automated camera parking enforcement and a City Council bill allowing citizen reporting of illegal parking. The city to should also follow the 11 recommendations laid out in a bombshell 2024 Department of Investigation report, the resolution said, such as eliminating NYPD’s so-called self-enforcement zones around precinct station houses, and replacing physical placards with a single digital system that ties each permit to a license plate.

Placard corruption complicates attempts by Mayor Mamdani to remake the streets to be the “envy of the world,” with bike lanes and bus lanes across the city routinely spoiled by unchecked illegal parking.

“If we can’t take on that issue, we’re just not going to be able to do anything with our open space,” Jess Coleman, Kay’s co-chair, told Streetsblog. “The scale of the problem is just enormous.”

The civic push comes as Department of Transportation leaders have been looking into automating enforcement of parking in FiDi, after a complete abdication by the Police Department to rein in the illegal driving habits.

The board members hope the new mayor will finally take on the placard class.

“It just keeps getting worse and worse, and originally with the new mayor — who looked like he would make some new movement — there was some hope, but we haven’t seen any,” said Kay.

There are upwards of 100,000 official placards in circulation, issued by three agencies: NYPD, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Education. The permits technically only allow holders to park in No Parking areas, loading zones, metered spots without having to pay and zones signed for agency parking, according to city rules. But the document is a city resource and should only be used on official business.

There is no publicly available database of who has these parking perks, and the NYPD recently rejected a Streetsblog request under Freedom Information Law to release its list of roughly 35,000 placards.

Streetsblog has documented how drivers with the permits have a disproportionately unsafe record on the road, including NYPD officers, city marshals and non-profits workers.

“Leadership at the agencies and the elected officials are out of excuses and need to take action to finally clean this corruption off of our streets,” the anonymous yeomen behind the social media watchdog @placardabuse said in response to an emailed request for comment. “Deliberate failure and open fraud can no longer be an option in New York City.”

The placard abuse issue has flared up in FiDi repeatedly over the years. Illegal parking exacerbates the lack of space on the narrow and windy street grid that dates back to the Dutch colony of New Amsterdam.

Business leaders and politicos have urged Mamdani to make good on his campaign promise to reclaim space from cars in Manhattan’s oldest neighborhood.

The mayor in the spring said he would tackle the city’s curb management with a dedicated office at DOT. The agency has since hired Laura MacNeil, who previously led a similar division at the U.S. Department of Transportation to head the New York City curb office, along with more than 30 employees and additional hiring “underway,” according to an agency rep.

“Creating streets that are the envy of the world starts at the curb, because the curb lane is critical to a street’s success — if it isn’t working, the whole street isn’t working,” said DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn in a statement. “New York City’s curb regulations have not evolved quickly enough since 1950, when overnight street parking was legalized. The result is a curb that too often feels chaotic and unsafe, and our Office of Curb Management will lead the charge on modernizing how we use curb space.”

The agency did not respond to a separate request for comment about the CB1 placard resolution, and neither did City Hall, NYPD or DOE.