Thursday’s Headlines: Giving Thanks Edition
Giving thanks to a great staff. Plus other news.
12:06 AM EST on November 26, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop" (NYC Fringe Festival, 2016) and “SUV: The Musical” (Fringe, 2007). On Jan. 1, 2027, he will step down as editor in chief of Streetsblog and remain as senior editor. His Cycle of Rage column is archived here.
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A majority of Council members haven't signed on to a life-saving bill. Let's dig into that a bit.
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How The MTA Plans To Build Up America’s Bus Manufacturing Base
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Wednesday’s Headlines: Idiot Lane Edition
How TV news absolves car drivers. Plus other news.
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Ossé and Hudson Ask Mamdani to ‘Return to Table’ On Bus Lanes They Claim to Support
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