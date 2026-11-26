As Americans, we eat a big meal today and give thanks for our bounty. And we should do that. But I personally would be remiss if I didn’t take a moment to give thanks for the hard-working staff of Streetsblog for another year of amazing journalism.

You’ll be hearing a lot about the staff’s achievements as we enter “year-in-review” season, but for now, I just wanted to thank all of them — Henry Beebe-Center, Dave Colon, Kevin Duggan, J.K. Trotter, Sophia Lebowitz, Emily Lipstein, David Meyer, Sammy Sussman — in the only way I know how: By ordering the Streetsblog Photoshop Desk to craft a seasonally appropriate turkey-on-a-bike photo-illustration that approximates our work for the year.

Happy Thanksgiving to all. Now, let’s get to the actual news from yesterday: