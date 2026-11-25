A driver struck and killed a 23-year-old Citi Bike rider on Tuesday as both traveled through a busy intersection in Chelsea, police said.

According to the NYPD, the cyclist and the driver were both traveling north on Eighth Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. when the driver struck cyclist Dhruv Rana on the east side of the avenue at 14th Street. Rana suffered severe head trauma, and he was taken to the Bellevue Hospital, where he died.

Photos from the scene showed large pools and streaks of Rana’s blood covered the southeast portion of the intersection.

The identity of the driver, 35, is being withheld by police, who added that the driver remained on the scene and was not arrested. An arrest seems unlikely, given that the NYPD blamed the cyclist in the preliminary investigation for “fail[ing] to navigate the roadway.”

In September, a truck driver struck two teens on a Citi Bike further east on 14th Street, killing one teen. The police initially claimed that the teens “collided” with the truck — but footage obtained by Streetsblog showed that the teens had the right-of-way.

Tuesday’s crash was the first fatal crash since around 8 a.m. on Nov. 15, a stretch of nine days and nearly 11 hours, the 10th-longest stretch without such a crash in Vision Zero history, city statistics show.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.