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BREAKING: Teen Killed By Truck Driver in East Village

One teenager on a bike was killed, and another injured, by a truck driver making a right turn at a busy intersection in the East Village, cops said.
10:46 AM EDT on September 19, 2026
BREAKING: Teen Killed By Truck Driver in East Village
Friday night's aftermath. Photo: NBC4

One teenager on a bike was killed, and another injured, by a truck driver making a right turn at a busy intersection in the East Village, cops said.

According to police, two teenagers, one 16 and one 15, were on a bicycle heading westbound on E. 14th Street at around 9 p.m. on Friday night and attempted to make a right turn onto northbound First Avenue.

At the same time, the 57-year-old driver of a hulking Peterbilt truck was also turning from westbound 14th Street onto First Avenue.

The preliminary report from NYPD said the teens “collided” with the truck, but a person on a bike would have the right-of-way in the situation described by cops. The protected bike lane on First Avenue is on the western side of the roadway, meaning that a cyclist would have to proceed fully across First before turning.

WNBC4 reported that the girls were on a single electric Citi Bike.

Both victims were taken Bellevue Hospital where the 15 year old died. The 16 year old remained in stable condition with leg injury police said.

The garbage truck driver remained on the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

In the wake of the crash, victim-blaming was popular on the internet.

This is a breaking story and will be updated soon.

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