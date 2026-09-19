BREAKING: Teen Killed By Truck Driver in East Village
One teenager on a bike was killed, and another injured, by a truck driver making a right turn at a busy intersection in the East Village, cops said.
10:46 AM EDT on September 19, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog New York City
U.N. General Assembly Season Should Be ‘World’s Fair,’ Not A Gridlock Grind
Treating the arrival of United Nations diplomats to our world-class city as a burden rather than asset shows the dearth of quality public space in New York — and shows we are not the envy of the world.
September 18, 2026
DOT Commissioner Floats ‘Capital-Light’ Projects to Speed Up Permanent Street Changes
Not every concrete bike lane project should require tearing up the street, Mamdani DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said.
September 18, 2026
Friday’s Headlines: Driving You Crazy Edition
The cost of doing car business. Plus other news.
September 18, 2026
DOT Improves Its ‘Park’ Avenue Plan With Separate Bike And Pedestrian Space In Widened Median
Community boards recommended improvements to put more park in Park Avenue — and the Mamdani administration responded.
September 17, 2026
Manhattan Community Board: We Want Bus Rapid Transit on First and Second Avenues
"This is the busiest bus route in the entire United States," one community board member explained.
September 17, 2026