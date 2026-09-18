Friday’s Headlines: Driving You Crazy Edition

We sent Kevin Duggan to the annual greenways summit on Thursday and we expect lots of important stories over the next few days (here’s the first). But while Duggan is putting his notes together for the big pitch meeting on Monday, he did pass along a great tidbit shared by city Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn.

Sure, the Commish was on hand to boost the joy and efficiency of cycling, but he also reminded us that car ownership is a real money pit.

“The average household with a car spends about $8,000 more a year on transportation than a household that relies on transit, walking, and biking,” Flynn said.

That’s a reminder that what we working class people really need better and cheaper transit, not Madison Avenue’s lies about freedom or serenity that Big Auto pumps onto our airwaves.

Rant over. Have a great weekend!

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