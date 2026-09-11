CM Marte: Pedestrianizing Lower Manhattan Is A Fitting Memorial To Sept. 11
Pedestrianizing FiDi, or making it a "Low-Traffic Neighborhood," would be a model for the world, says the area's Council member.
12:05 AM EDT on September 11, 2026
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