Thursday’s Headlines: Legislative Farce Edition

The City Council spent 10+ hours hearing testimony on Wednesday from supporters and opponents of e-micromobility. Or Transportation Committee Shaun Abreu did, at least.

Most other Council members dipped out after city officials finished their hours-long testimony — including Speaker Julie Menin, who billed the hearing as a “comprehensive legislative review” when she announced it way back on Aug. 6.

Twenty-one bills and two resolutions may be “comprehensive” in theory, but the hearing was anything but: Several Council members used their time on the dais to push their own bills, while Abreu attempted to wring substantive answers out of three agencies — DOT, DCWP and NYPD — that often didn’t provide them. NYPD didn’t bother to send its commissioner or even give a prepared testimony. (For comparison, DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn’s prepared testimony totaled 11 pages, detailing the agency’s positions on each of the proposals.)

Some e-bike opponents cheered and booed and gesticulated in anger throughout the proceedings, despite Abreu’s pledge to eject anyone who was disruptive. At the end of the day, both sides of the “debate” seemed disheartened with the Council members’ lack of focus and apparent indecision about what legislation they actually plan to pass.

Council members, for their part, implored the city officials to actually enforce the laws they’ve already passed. Menin called out DOT and NYPD for not enforcing a 2013 law requiring food delivery workers to wear a safety vest. NYPD’s representative on hand told Menin the department focuses enforcement “on conduct which is most dangerous.”

There may be some logic to that answer, but it undermines the logic of Menin’s “comprehensive legislative review” — and exposed it as a farce: The review is in, and the legislation isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.

Click below for more of our coverage from the hearing:

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