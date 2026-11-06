Friday’s Headlines: MTA Tin Cup Edition
The MTA hopes a Democratic Congress means more money for New York City straphangers. Plus more news.
By Dave Colon and David Meyer
12:01 AM EST on November 6, 2026
Dave Colon is a reporter from Long Beach, a barrier island off of the coast of Long Island that you can bike to from the city. It’s a real nice ride. He’s previously been the editor of Brokelyn, a reporter at Gothamist, a freelance reporter and delivered freshly baked bread by bike.
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.
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