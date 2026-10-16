Zone Of Interest: Upper East Side Doormen Use The Do-It-Yourself Approach To Safety
Streetsblog found dozens of makeshift "no-parking" zones created by local building managers to make room for deliveries.
By Sam Brule
12:06 AM EDT on October 16, 2026
Sam Brule is a senior at The New School. He’s previously worked at the New School Free Press, the Sopris Sun in Colorado, and most recently amNY. When he’s not writing, he works as a bike messenger.
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