Sanitation Truck Driver Arrested After Killing Pedestrian In Bensonhurst
The driver, Timothy McVey, 41, of Staten Island, turned himself in at the 62nd Precinct station house and was booked for failure to yield and failure to exercise due care
12:04 AM EST on November 5, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.
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