A woman was struck and killed by the driver of a city garbage truck on Wednesday night at one of the most-dangerous intersections in Brooklyn.

According to police, the Sanitation worker — whose identity was withheld by police — was driving eastbound on Cropsey Avenue at around 6:35 p.m., after sunset, on Wednesday when he struck Siobhan Lynch, 30, as he turned right onto Bay Parkway. Lynch was crossing Bay Parkway from Bensonhurst Park to the southeast corner of Bay Parkway and Cropsey Avenue.

The driver caused severe body trauma. Lynch was taken to NYU Langone in nearby Sunset Park, where she died. The driver remained on the scene and was not immediately charged, though police said the investigation is ongoing.

A person identifying herself as the victim’s sister posted a bitter comment on the New York Post version of this story.

“I NEED JUSTICE FOR MY SISTER SIOBHAN!” she posted, accusing the DSNY driver of recklessness. “He had to be paying attention to his phone or something because how could you not see a person if your eyes are on the road? I want the man who killed my sister in jail and I’m not going to rest! … Fine sir be prepared for your best lawyers because I’m coming for you with all of mine!”

Streetsblog reached out to DSNY for statistics about its drivers’ crashes, but such information was not immediately provided. The agency had told Gothamist that its “thoughts are with the family of the victim” and that DSNY is fully “assisting” with the NYPD investigation.

The intersection of Cropsey Avenue and Bay Parkway is one of the worst in the city, sluicing impatient drivers on both of the wide, two-way roadways onto or from the Belt Parkway, itself one of the most dangerous highways in the city.

In 2025, there were 30 reported crashes at just that intersection, injuring 21 people, including five pedestrians. Since 2021, there have been at least 106 reported crashes, injuring 77 people, including three cyclists and 18 pedestrians, . (There are likely many more victims, but city crash data has not been updated since early June, for reasons that have never been explained by the Mamdani administration.)

In a 2025 presentation in support of a recently installed bus lane on Cropsey, the city Department of Transportation pointed out that the entire stretch of Bay Parkway, including Cropsey Avenue, is a “Vision Zero Priority Corridor” because 25 people were killed or seriously injured between 2019 and 2023.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.