Friday Video: A Last Longing Look At Summer Streets

Before the sun bids its crepuscular adieu to the summer of 2026, we wanted to celebrate the greatness of the city Department of Transportation’s Summer Streets program.

Yes, we have criticized it for being too small and foolishly over-policed, but for five Saturdays every summer, narrow slices of the city become joyous.

And no one knows that better than Streetfilms’ UN-award-winning auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr., who has been covering Summer Streets since its inception under Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

He stopped by all five Summer Streets events to create these indelible videos. Enjoy them all and swap ’em with your friends.

First, kids love it:

Next, here’s a dispatch from Queens:

Eckerson also looked at Summer Streets from the 10,000-foot view:

And he also looked at how popular Summer Streets is:

That’s Clarence Eckerson: Your source for Summer Streets joy.