OPINION: Want to Reclaim New York City’s Curbs? Evict The Placard Class
The president of the Downtown Alliance weighs in on the ongoing fight for placard reform.
12:02 AM EDT on July 30, 2026
Jessica Lappin is the president of the Alliance for Downtown New York, one of the largest business improvement districts in the United States.
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