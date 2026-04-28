Tuesday’s Headlines: Close The Gap Edition

You know that feeling when you’re biking along all safe and sound in a protected bike lane — and then suddenly, the protection ends, usually at the most-dangerous clusterfuck of an intersection?

Well, three Council members from Brooklyn know the feeling and want the Department of Transportation to do something about it.

Council members Shahana Hanif (D-Park Slope), Crystal Hudson (D-Fort Greene) and Lincoln Restler (D-Downtown) penned a missive to DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn last week to address “short but critical gaps in the protected bike lane network … to connect seamlessly into the broader network.”

The trio praised Flynn for his commitment to soon adding protections to the southernmost block of Ashland Place in Downtown Brooklyn — which would close a huge gap that has existed ever since the Adams administration traded safety for backroom deals with special interests.

But once that one-block gap is filled, Brooklyn still needs three very short gaps closed:

Schermerhorn Street between Third and Flatbush avenues.

Lafayette Avenue from Flatbush to Ashland Place.

Fourth Avenue between Dean Street and Flatbush.

Here’s how the area looks on a map:

Gaps in the bike network (red gaps added by Streetsblog) are exceptionally dangerous, three Council members say. Map: DOT

We asked DOT for a timeline on these short projects, and spokesman Scott Gastel said, “Implementation season is just recently underway, and we will have more details to share in the coming weeks and months.”

In a related story, however, all three Council members are likely to cheer today at 10 a.m. when the DOT has a ceremonial groundbreaking for its largely hailed plan for protected, center-running bus lanes on Flatbush Avenue. I’ll be there, anchoring the full-team coverage.

In other news: