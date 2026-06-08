Monday’s Headlines: Paseo Park Is Ready For Its Closeup
Streetfilms' Clarence Eckerson Jr. has a new feature film about the 34th Avenue Open Street. Plus the news.
By Gersh Kuntzman and David Meyer
12:01 AM EDT on June 8, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.
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