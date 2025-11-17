Monday’s Headlines: Permanent Paseo Edition

Sunday was a celebration by and for the people of Jackson Heights as the 34th Avenue open street — the city's self-proclaimed "gold standard" of car-light spaces — was officially co-named "Paseo Park."

The name isn't new, of course, the Department of Transportation has been using that name for the stretch between 69th Street and Junction Boulevard ever since it started transitioning the open street into a more permanent configuration with plaza blocks (totally car free) and other features to reduce the impact of cars on a street with six schools.

Median signs will let people know of the rebranding.

Speaker after speaker praised the current design, the result of years of volunteer work by people setting out barricades every morning and taking them in at night, plus other volunteers who advocated for the permanent design.

Many remember what the roadway was before the pandemic. "People used this road as a speedway to get to somewhere else," said Luz Maria Mercado of the Alliance for Paseo Park.

We all know what happened next: The pandemic hit, and Jackson Heights and neighboring Corona were the epicenter. Very quickly, the then-de Blasio administration figured out that people needed car-free spaces to exercise or socialize outdoors with enough room to remain socially distant. (The administration had some initial missteps, which Streetsblog aggressively documented, but found its footing relatively quickly.)

"This park was born of trauma," said Assembly Member Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas. She cheered the volunteers, but also reiterated that it's no accident that crashes and injuries go down when cars are banished.

"There has been a 70-percent reduction in crashes — that is life-saving," she said. "That means our children can be out safely, can learn to ride their bike, can gather in the park. Older adults can enjoy the open space. All of us have an opportunity to live and thrive with safety and in health."

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams also showed up to say some nice things (such as, "We have limited spaces and not all of it can go to private uses" — but then I ran the plate on that massive, city-owned SUV in which he was chauffeured and found that it's driven by a recidivist reckless driver. So next time, Williams can stay home or take transit like the rest of us.)

Clarence Eckerson caught the whole thing for one of his Streetfilms shorts:

But the one thing he didn't get was state Sen. Catalina Cruz describing why she loves Paseo Park so much: "At a time when things feel — I don’t have any other word for it — so shitty, we have Paseo Park."

One last thing: The final capital buildout of Paseo Park is under discussion right now. You have until Nov. 30 to make your voice clear. Check out the feedback portal on the DOT website here.

In other news:

Speaking of plazas, Malcolm X's daughter was on hand to help the DOT christen "Malcolm X Plaza" in Harlem.