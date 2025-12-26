Friday’s Headlines: Boxing Day Edition

Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities.
If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out.
Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!
Yesterday was Christmas, but we still have a full news digest for you today. Thanks for reading.
In other news:
- First, even on the day after Christmas, we open our daily headlines post with a tribute to the people who contributed during our December Donation Drive: Thanks, HaoMing (who donated in Thai baht!), Thanks, Tyler! Thanks, Joe! Thanks, Anthony! Thanks, Claire! Thanks, Joseph! And thanks, Victoria. One of these kind benefactors qualified for our special gift this year: a completely fake Streetsblog parking placard. Here's how to get yours today.
- The City did two takes on Mayor Adams's reign of corruption.
- Snow is on the way. Please remember to send us your pictures so we can determine if city officials did a good job clearing away the white stuff. (NY Post)
- Gothamist did its version of the "Mayor Adams was a terrible mayor for bus riders" story.
- Speaking of Gothamist, I kinda liked this sympathetic take about delivery workers, but the headline needs work: "Delivery workers haul more NYC packages than Santa Claus." Yes, Gothamist, there is no Santa Claus.
- Please pay your fare. (NY Post)
- And, finally, the winner of our reader poll for this year's "Advocate of the Year" is ... Baruch and Rafe Herzfeld! Congrats to this father-and-son team. Read all about their heroism here.