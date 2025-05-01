Thursday’s Headlines: Lander With a Transit Plan Edition

Key members of the livable streets movement were gushing as Comptroller (and mayoral aspirant) Brad Lander unveiled his "Green Light for New York City" transit and transportation plan in the Village yesterday.

Naparstek was there! Orcutt was there! Doug Gordon was there! Miser, too!

And Lander himself biked to the event, which tends to warm our cockles.

You don't need me to assess Lander's full plan for you — you can read it right here — but the most-attention-grabbing proposal is to somehow turn all of the New York area's myriad transportation modes (the bus, the subway, the ferry, Citi Bike, etc) into a unified, Transport for London-style system that Lander calls "Big Apple Transit."

The campaign gave the Daily News an advance look at an idea that has been floated a lot. And, honestly, unless Lander wins the June 24 primary — the idea, and some of Lander's other plans for better subway service, is not really worth a deep dive.

But I went up to Astor Plaza anyway to kick Lander's tires a bit. Turns out, there's way more to Lander's 21-point plan than just that single, and probably silly, idea to "wrestle control of the subway and bus systems from the state-run MTA and place them under the mayor’s purview," as the News put it.

So let's focus on the many livable streets ideas Lander is championing that a mayor can actually accomplish.

He wants:

He wants to "relaunch" Vision Zero so that we "actually get to the zero" through reauthorizing the Dangerous Vehicle Abatement Program (which Mayor Adams allowed to expire) and adding staff to the Department of Transportation.

He's calling for a "dramatic expansion of high-quality protected bike lanes and missing greenway links across the city," which included a promise at yesterday's presser to not "cave in response to one phone call from" real estate interests, as Adams did when he delayed or killed safety or transportation plans on Ashland Place and Fordham Road, among many others.

He wants to expand public space and promises to (hold onto your MetroCards!), "pedestrianize Fifth Avenue, the Financial District, and parts of downtown Brooklyn."

He wants to crackdown on placard abuse — "it ends on my watch," he said.

He'll make outdoor dining in the roadway a year-round program.

He reiterated his prior (and similarly lauded) reform ideas for delivery workers and for public space management

