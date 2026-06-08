Stinks From The Head Down: NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda Abused His Placard And Defaced His Plate
They shot the Sheriff — and caught his wife with a fake placard.
12:03 AM EDT on June 8, 2026
Sammy Sussman joined Streetsblog in May 2026 as law enforcement report after successful stints at New York Focus and The New York Times. In 2019, he interned on a team that won a Pulitzer.
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