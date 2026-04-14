Tuesday’s Headlines: Old Man Yells At Hochul Edition

You may have noticed that we’ve been covering Gov. Hochul’s auto insurance scheme pretty closely (click here to review our insights).

We’ve covered how Uber is fueling this battle. We’ve covered how victims of crashes will likely suffer. We’ve offered better ideas if the governor really wants to cut down on fraud and save money.

And today, we’re even letting MTA CEO Janno Lieber offer his side of the story and critique our coverage (we’re big that way).

But through it all, we’ve never put in one handy place why we think car insurance premiums aren’t too high, but too low.

So join me for the latest episode of my new series “Old Man Vertical,” as I highlight 11 examples of driver behavior that contribute to the problem: drivers committing insurance fraud, drivers piloting massive SUVs, drivers illegally parking, drivers racking up speeding and red-light tickets, and, of course drivers who deface or cover their plates.

All on one bike ride to work. Maybe the governor should join me if she really wants to know what conditions are like on the ground:

In other news:

My god, this is the lede of a story in a newspaper with “New York” in the name.