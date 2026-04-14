Tuesday’s Headlines: Old Man Yells At Hochul Edition
Join our editor for the latest episode of his new series "Old Man Vertical" as he yells at the governor. Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on April 14, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.
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