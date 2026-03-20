Friday’s Headlines: Nice on Ninth Edition

It's been making the New York Post lose its mind over the past two days, but the wins keep coming for the livable streets movement.

The latest improvement (beyond safer school zones and an end to the criminal crackdown on cycling) comes Thursday's announcement by the Department of Transportation that it would go ahead with a great design for Manhattan's Ninth Avenue.

Long championed by CHEKPEDS, the venerable Chelsea-Hells Kitchen pedestrian advocacy group, the plan between 34th and 50th streets calls for more pedestrian space, a widenened protected bike lane, and an extension of the roadway’s bus lane. These changes are meant to be completed before the World Cup this summer, when the agency predicts lots of sidewalk overcrowding on game days as people throng the Port Authority Bus Terminal and nearby Penn Station.

It's back-to-the-future time for Ninth Avenue, which got the first of our current protected bike lane design way back in 2007.

According to the DOT, the new and permanent redesign of the street will provide a new nine-foot "super sidewalk" with new pedestrian islands at corners. The old protected bike lane will widen from five to nine feet. And another half-mile of curbside bus lane will be painted red, which, the agency said, "will allow more active enforcement of bus lane violations. (The lane will be enforced seven days per week, 7-10 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.) (Read the full plan here; it's gorgeous.)

Hmm: Benefits for pedestrians, cyclists and bus riders. Let's see how the Post will spin this as something awful for everyday New Yorkers.

In other news:

Listen, have a great weekend. You deserve it.