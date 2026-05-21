Thursday’s Headlines: Our Big Party Edition

Set your calendar for the Streetsblog 20th anniversary street party on Saturday, June 13. Click here for details.

On June 16, 2006, Aaron Naparstek posted Streetsblog’s first real story, “The $46 Million Parking Perk,” about the theft of tens of millions of dollars’ worth of public space by a group of New Yorkers whom Naparstek politely called “illegally parked government employees.”

The story exposed how placard perps and other plastic-entitled criminals fill the city’s civic hubs and downtown loading zones with their personal cars, a practice that reduces city parking revenue, causes congestion and unsafe streets, and makes it harder for local businesses.

That one story set off a wildfire that Streetsblog — first under Naparstek then under Editors Ben Fried and myself — has continued to stoke. Placard corruption is just one of the many car-adjacent behaviors that undermine the quality of life of our great city, but there are so many others, as you can read pretty much every day in these pages.

Given the publication date of Naparstek’s seminal piece, it’s time to celebrate our 20th anniversary! And where else to do that but on a car-free open street? To paraphrase the great sage Hillel: if not Streetsblog, who? And if not now, when?

Indeed, who better than Streetsblog to celebrate open streets, given how long we championed them in these pages? And when would possibly be a better time than in the middle of the latest open street and bike lane backlash? The time is now for all of us to defend the few crumbs of car-free space given to us by our city’s political elite — which drives or is driven everywhere.

So whenever you see this logo in the next few days, click on it for updates on the big party. But most important: Set your calendar and join us (and Naparstek himself) on June 13.

It’s on Saturday, June 13. Click here for details.

In other news:

The big non-party story yesterday was that Amtrak revealed that it has chosen Trump-linked ASTM to redesign Penn Station in a way that will not require Madison Square Garden to relocate for the fourth time. We’re going to take a little more time than the dailies to properly analyze what it all means for the city (and its taxpayers?), so check back tomorrow. Until then, the Daily News, the Post, the Times, Gothamist provided the first draft of history.

And, of course, many people online noticed that Amtrak and the U.S. DOT’s press release misspelled the surname of DOT Secretary Sean Duffy — who, apparently, is getting really Duggy with it:

The big New York Penn Station announcement is here — Halmar won the Trump admin’s bid to redesign North America’s busiest transportation hub.It will include “limited through-running” on the regional rail network — not exactly sure what that means yet.Story TK — Colleen Wilson (@colleenonthescene.bsky.social) 2026-05-20T18:17:54.093Z