Thursday’s Headlines: Our Big Party Edition
It's time to celebrate Streetsblog's 20th anniversary. Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on May 21, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.
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More from Streetsblog New York City
The MTA is Finally Checking Fares Without Stopping Buses
MTA fare enforcement "EAGLE teams" will trial fare inspections on moving buses instead of holding up riders, officials said.
May 21, 2026
STAIN ON THE BADGE: State Police Went AWOL During City Patrols — And Supervisor Had No Idea
Troopers based in the city routinely blew off their duties to chill, sleep with their girlfriends and, in one notorious case, drive to a strip club in New Jersey, get drunk and get arrested for assault, Streetsblog has learned.
May 21, 2026
Exclusive: Wider Bike Lane Coming This Spring To Sixth Ave. in Manhattan
The project had been announced under Mayor Eric Adams, but never implemented.
May 20, 2026
Mamdani’s Path to Low Traffic Neighborhoods Could Run Through Queens
Mamdani could make the World's Borough the "envy of the world."
May 20, 2026
New House Infrastructure Bill Cuts Transit And Isn’t Great on Active Transportation: Advocates
The good news? It could have been worse. The bad news? It's still pretty bad.
May 20, 2026