Wednesday’s Headlines: The Fire This Time Edition

Weird story out of the Upper West Side yesterday: An illegally parked car at a police station house burst into flames — and suddenly the NYPD didn’t have any trouble getting a tow-truck.

It all started at around 6:30 p.m. when a Streetsblog reader posted on Twitter, “An illegally parked car that was on the sidewalk outside the NYPD 28th precinct just exploded by the way.” He later tagged us with these pictures:

As if this community needed more fucking harm caused by the NYPD’s reckless and illegal parking on our sidewalks.



We don’t get tax funded services we pay for like street cleaning, sidewalk access, etc., and now their illegally parked cars are fucking exploding. https://t.co/89MDX5pbuK pic.twitter.com/YKK1eLR04v — chris cross big apple sauce 🍎🗽🍕🥯 (@notchrisvolpe) May 19, 2026

A little later, he offered a rueful update:

They’re here within 2 hours to tow the multiple illegally parked cars belonging to cops that were impacted, proving they really are just ignoring 311 complaints about illegal parking. https://t.co/lWWDyYiC4I pic.twitter.com/fOw3DqvTAr — chris cross big apple sauce 🍎🗽🍕🥯 (@notchrisvolpe) May 19, 2026

We’ll try to get more on this today.

Meanwhile, in other news from yesterday, which was my and Malcolm X’s birthday:

There’s still tea leaves to pick through in the aftermath of the LIRR strike. (NY Times, City Journal, NY Post)

Another driver, another “medical episode,” another dead pedestrian. (QNS)

The “War on Cars” podcast looked at the race to succeed Rep. Nydia Velazquez by interviewing the three top candidates: Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Assembly Member Claire Valdez and Council Member Julie Won.

StreetopiaUWS lead Carl Mahaney offered a full-throated argument in favor of a redesign of W. 72nd Street. (amNY)

When a kid gets killed by a driver in Williamsburg, the last people many of the religious leaders in the neighborhood want to see are from DOT offering street safety improvements. But they did enjoy a visit from the cops, according to our friends at WMSBG (and Williamsburg365).

The NYPD Chief Of Transportation and Highway CO came down to the Lee Ave & Wallabout St at the location of the tragic fatal pedestrian struck, to observe the area and work out a plan to make the area safer. pic.twitter.com/c14fFdeAu6 — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) May 19, 2026

Red tape is killing outdoor dining, says amNY.

A woman died when she fell through a utility hole cover in Midtown (Fox5). Associate Editor J.K. Trotter had been musing that many “manhole” covers have gotten loose because of all the pounding they take from trucks, many of them not on the legal route. Sure enough, others offered up this theory, and the Times confirmed it:

. @AshleyAtTimes writes the "manhole had been dislodged when a multi-axle truck drove"



This manhole was dislodged by an off-route truck. The driver should've been on 8th avenue.https://t.co/24mcfLEYlf pic.twitter.com/2oofUMl8BJ — NYC Bike Lanes (@NYCBikeLanes) May 19, 2026