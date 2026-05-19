Tuesday’s Headlines: Strike, Out Edition
Don't count on Gov. Hochul's LIRR strike deal to lead to more sensible railroad work rules. Plus more news.
By David Meyer
12:01 AM EDT on May 19, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog New York City
Mamdani Budget Bodes Beaucoup Bucks For Bikes And Buses
The Department of Transportation is poised to get tens of millions dollars per year in new funding specifically to execute Mayor Mamdani's vision for bus lanes and bike lanes around the city.
May 19, 2026
It’s Not Too Late To (Actually) Fix The (Actual) Problem With Car Insurance
State lawmakers still have work to do on car insurance, even if they'd like to leave Albany thinking they've made New Yorkers' lives better.
May 19, 2026
BREAKING: State DOT Kills Entire Cross Bronx ‘Highway Expansion’ Project
Streetsblog gets action! Our coverage — and a lot of sweat by activists — revealed the danger of a project to increase car traffic in The Bronx.
May 18, 2026
Tech Industry Group: NYC’s Delivery Minimum Wage Worked — But That’s Bad!
The tech industry-backed group Chamber of Progress is upset the city forced app companies to make delivery worker a well-paying full-time job.
May 18, 2026
Talking Headways Podcast: Sidewalk Nation
Law Professor Michael Pollack on who manages, owns and feels ownership of sidewalks — "America's most overlooked resource."
May 18, 2026