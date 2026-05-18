BREAKING: State DOT Kills Entire Cross Bronx ‘Highway Expansion’ Project
Streetsblog gets action! Our coverage — and a lot of sweat by activists — revealed the danger of a project to increase car traffic in The Bronx.
By Dave Colon
4:50 PM EDT on May 18, 2026
Dave Colon is a reporter from Long Beach, a barrier island off of the coast of Long Island that you can bike to from the city. It’s a real nice ride. He’s previously been the editor of Brokelyn, a reporter at Gothamist, a freelance reporter and delivered freshly baked bread by bike.
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