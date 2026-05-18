Monday’s Headlines: Misinformation Edition

Two big stories over the weekend reminded anew of Streetsblog’s important place in an ecosystem of outrage and lies.

First, on Friday night, a driver going way too fast smashed his Mercedes into parked cars and then onto the sidewalk, where he killed two people just kicking off the weekend by being outside, as New Yorkers do.

The Post’s first-draft coverage was solid, which is more than I can say for the Times (“Two Killed as Car Slams Into Crowd on Sidewalk in Manhattan,” was the paper’s driver-absolving headline) or the TV news stations, which also focused on the notion that the car had somehow committed the carnage all by itself. (The had video showing the driver racing through a red light, but the paper didn’t even bother mentioning the recklessness.)

It turned out, of course, that driver Elvin Suarez, 61, was drunk and driving recklessly, cops said.

But in a world where cars are normalized — the world that Streetsblog seeks to repair — it didn’t take long for haters to find their target of blame:

This was one of the redesigned streets. It has a protected bike lane and a planted median, etc. Outdoor dining is a bad idea. https://t.co/7luPp0UdqO — Queens Crapper (@QueensCrapper) May 15, 2026

Sure, that’s a repulsive take (and a wrong one, given that the pedestrian island probably saved lives), but it was hardly the only one, nor will it be the only one whenever city officials try to make our streetscape more livable by adding a bike lane, adding pedestrian infrastructure or allowing restaurants to revitalize our streets with outdoor dining instead of parking. (Indeed, our daily headlines are all too often a chronicle of media outlets that want to take the city backwards.)

In the weekend’s other big story, on Saturday, LIRR workers walked off their jobs, shuttering service on the nation’s busiest commuter rail system (amNY has a Monday commute primer here). We obviously hope for a short strike — public transit is the life blood of New York — but one that ends with a resolution that is fair to all.

But one thing we won’t stand for: lies.

Before you could say, “Hey, Siri, show me the map of LIRR free shuttle buses during the strike” or call up Mayor Mamdani’s update, the bad faith chorus was screaming that congestion pricing should be waived during the strike. ( is leading the revanchism.)

This knee-jerk reaction — which is ironic, given how much the pro-driving crowd seems to hate socialism — is based on a complete misunderstanding of how much our society already subsidizes driving and starves transit: If you have a car, it’s cheaper to drive into New York’s congestion zone than it is to buy a LIRR ticket. The people who make the greatest hew and cry about how drivers are so persecuted or that there’s a “war” on “cars” conveniently forget that peak round-trip LIRR fare from Roslyn — just 22 miles from Rockefeller Center! — is $30.50.

Even with the congestion toll — which is just $6 after the $7.50 Queens-Midtown Tunnel toll, thanks to a toll credit — driving remains cheap. Clayton Guse of Gothamist had a good takedown of one of congestion pricing’s greatest opponents:

Even with congestion pricing, it’s already cheaper to drive into the city than buy a LIRR ticket. https://t.co/AIgSaRXoQV — Clayton Guse (@ClaytonGuse) May 17, 2026

But Guse could have gone further, to make the larger point about congestion pricing that he and others seem to forget — that the small toll seeks to claw back a tiny portion of the damage done by drivers in the form of fouled air, misallocated streetscape and, yes, congestion that hurts every other driver on the road. This point did not elude Ofonono Udongwo in his response to a Post story:

This is the political version of "my pain, your problem"—Blakeman wants to suspend a toll meant to reduce traffic exactly when a rail strike will already choke the roads, which sounds reasonable until you realize the whole point of congestion pricing is to disincentivize driving… — Ofonono Udongwo (@OUdongwo) May 17, 2026

That said, the Post had a reasonable editorial on the strike.

In other news: