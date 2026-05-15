Friday’s Headlines: Lexington Avenue Edition
The city will extend Lexington Avenue's offset bus lanes eight blocks south. Plus more news.
By David Meyer
12:01 AM EDT on May 15, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.
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