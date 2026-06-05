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Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Go New York Go New York Go Edition

It's not even We Outside Summer yet, but New Yorkers know where to celebrate. Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on June 5, 2026
Friday’s Headlines: Go New York Go New York Go Edition
Photo: Mayor's Office
Today’s headlines are sponsored by the City and State NY annual Rebuilding NY Summit later this month. Streetsblog readers get a 25% discount with the promo code STREETSBLOGNYC here.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals will give New Yorkers a chance to do what they do best: Enjoy the best basketball team in the world right now and do so in public.

So let’s open today’s headlines with a few pics from social media of the kind of joy New Yorkers will be experiencing tonight as they flock to the streets:

And don’t forget the only good use for a parking space:

Go Knicks. Go public space. (But let’s keep it above board, OK? Let’s not furnish our enemies with ammunition.)

In other news:

  • Speaking of the Knicks, here’s a real Prince of the City Game, per the great Katie Honan. (The City Reporter)
  • How are you going to get to the World Cup? The Times and amNY have you covered.
  • Meanwhile, Curbed hopes that all the World Cup freight and car restrictions are a glimpse at a New York of the future.
  • An FDNY driver slammed into an e-bike rider on the Rock. (Advance)
  • Curbed took a deep dive on Waymo, as the company can no longer test in New York.
  • Wimpy coverage of the Grand Army Plaza redesign from the BK Reader.
  • The Post hates the environment so much that it’s siding with Big Tech over Gov. Hochul’s simple pause on water- and power-hungry data centers.
  • Absolutely awful coverage from a suburban newspaper about a girl who was run down and killed by a Hummer driver as she wrote her bike. Come on, people. (Lohud)
  • So check out this selfish, reckless cabbie smash into another driver and an MTA bus. Naturally, we ran his plate and learned he has 14 camera-issued tickets for speeding and running reds, plus 15 bus lane violations (we reached out to the Taxi and Limousine Commissioner with a standard, “WTF? Are you regulating this guy or what?” but the agency needed another day to get back to us):
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Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

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Public Space | Today's Headlines

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