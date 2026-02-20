Skip to Content
MTA

Friday Video: How Many ‘Better Billion’ Plans Are There?

Apparently, there are lots of better ways to spend $1 billion.

12:02 AM EST on February 20, 2026

The “Better Billion” Plan would add these subway lines.

A better "Better Billion"?

Like most everyone in town, we got all hot and bothered after the Transit Costs Project put out a report arguing that the city and state should raise $1 billion per year over 40 years to fund a massive expansion of the subway system, bringing the joy (and economic development) of truly rapid transit to more neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, our friends at the Joint Transit Association argue that there's an even better way to spend that money. Check out the group's really well made video below or by clicking here:

Of course, if you really want to nerd out on transit, The Transit Bandit offers yet another take on the Better Billion plan below or by clicking here:

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Read More:

