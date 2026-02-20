Friday Video: How Many ‘Better Billion’ Plans Are There?

A better "Better Billion"?

Like most everyone in town, we got all hot and bothered after the Transit Costs Project put out a report arguing that the city and state should raise $1 billion per year over 40 years to fund a massive expansion of the subway system, bringing the joy (and economic development) of truly rapid transit to more neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, our friends at the Joint Transit Association argue that there's an even better way to spend that money. Check out the group's really well made video below or by clicking here:

Of course, if you really want to nerd out on transit, The Transit Bandit offers yet another take on the Better Billion plan below or by clicking here: