Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘Upstate Resident’ Edition

Sometimes, you have to wonder if New York Post editors even live in the city that gives the tabloid its name.

How else to explain why misinformed or flat-out dumb people keep seeing their quotes make it into the final version of the paper's slapdash coverage of the city?

The latest example? The paper's coverage of Gov. Hochul's plan to extend the Second Avenue Subway westward into Harlem by tunneling under 125th Street.

Certainly, we're OK with the Post taking its classic zero-sum-game approach to news — i.e. that the benefit to Harlem commuters is inherently a slap in the face for other Manhattan commuters — but at least the paper could at least provide intelligent people to make the argument.

Instead, readers were treated to "upstate resident Ana Perdomo," who complained that when she takes a Metro-North train into Grand Central, she has to walk to her job on 23rd Street.

Someone (perhaps an editor?) should tell the reporter that Ms. Perdomo is probably not the best source for that particular complaint, given that there already is a train from Grand Central — and, miracle of miracles!, it even stops at 23rd Street! It's the green one with the big number 6 on it.

The same story also quoted Lola Young saying that, “125th has a lot of trains that already run there. We don’t need another one.” In fact, 125th Street has no east-west subway service, which is exactly what Gov. Hochul proposes to build.

Well, I suppose that's not as bad as the time a Post colleague of mine handed in a story with a quote from a guy who gave the name Heywood Jablome — and it made it through all three print editions before anyone caught the homophonic error.

Yes, this really happened.

