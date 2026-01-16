Friday’s Headlines: Back on Top Edition

He's back.

Mayor Mamdani got back on track on Thursday, avenging the resetting of the Mamdani-O-Meter (right) with strong support for his Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Sam Levine as he starts cracking down on delivery apps.

As Sophia Lebowitz reports today, Hizzoner was on hand to champion Levine's new efforts to rein in app delivery companies who, as we discovered yesterday in our own inbox, don't like when they're criticized for allegedly predatory employment practices.

Notice very clearly that we said "allegedly"!

Whatever your feeling about delivery apps, the Mamdani administration feels that they're making our roadways less safe by mistreating workers. Again, that's not us talking, it's the Mamdani administration (as City Hall's latest report, and even the deservedly reputable New York Times is reporting).

Disagree? You know my email.

In other news: