Friday’s Headlines: Back on Top Edition

Mayor Mamdani got back on track on Thursday, avenging the resetting of the Mamdani-O-Meter (right) with strong support for his Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Sam Levine as he starts cracking down on delivery apps.
As Sophia Lebowitz reports today, Hizzoner was on hand to champion Levine's new efforts to rein in app delivery companies who, as we discovered yesterday in our own inbox, don't like when they're criticized for allegedly predatory employment practices.
Notice very clearly that we said "allegedly"!
Whatever your feeling about delivery apps, the Mamdani administration feels that they're making our roadways less safe by mistreating workers. Again, that's not us talking, it's the Mamdani administration (as City Hall's latest report, and even the deservedly reputable New York Times is reporting).
Disagree? You know my email.
In other news:
- Speaking of delivery apps, if India can crack down on misleading delivery promises, so can we. (Financial Times)
- Vickie Paladino's
racism, shady ethics andvile lack of collegiality finally caught up with her as new Council Speaker Julie Menin declines to reward bad behavior. (NYDN)
- It's pretty clear that the NY Post doesn't understand the scandal of Gov. Hochul's bid to lower auto insurance rates. The paper can't figure out what's going on. Here's a cheat sheet, Rupert.
- Like Streetsblog, amNY covered the judge's decision to toss a business group's suit to stop the Court Street bike lane.
- And like Streetsblog, The City looked at the new leadership and committee members at the Council.
- Our friend Mike Gerrard (you remember him from the Brad Lander-led lawsuit in 2024 to compel Hochul to restore congestion pricing) had a nice blog post about the demise of the MetroCard. (Climate Law)
- NY1 recycled the NYPD's press release about the agency's high-quality Vision Zero work last year; we're holding out for the real information from the recalcitrant cops.
- Set your calendar for Jan. 28 for the NY Focus panel on buses. (Instagram)
- Finally, someone wrote about that guy who is racing the ferry and the subway on a bike. (NY Groove)
- The Times is ostensibly accusing the first Muslim mayor in the city of New York — who himself was a victim of racism during his campaign — of racism.
- Our Town followed our coverage of Wednesday's horrific Midtown crash.
- And, finally, it's time to make our Sanitation trucks rolling artworks. (NYC.gov)