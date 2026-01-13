Tuesday’s Headlines: It’s a Tracker Edition

He's back on track.

You may have noticed that we have been running a daily update of whether Mayor Mamdani has disappointed the livable streets movement. After being reset once in his term — for ticketing cyclists after saying that he didn't want the NYPD to do that anymore — Mamdani is back up to a healthy four days without a lost-time disappointment (as we said back at the factory).

But that little gauge is nothing compared to the project tracker we're rolling out today! Our own Kevin Duggan compiled the ultimate list of projects that former Mayor Eric Adams either watered-down, stalled our outright killed — all of which Mayor Mamdani has, at one time or another, said he wanted to complete.

It's not a "mayoral failure tracker," as some wags on the internet have dubbed it. No, it's a success tracker! Judging from the early talk from Mamdani, from his Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn and from Deputy Mayor for Operations Julia Kerson, we have no doubt that the Mamdani administration will get those "incompletes" turned into green boxes in no time!

We're here to document the progress as it happens. So bookmark this page and follow along! Here's the chart as it stands now (keep scrolling):

Did we leave anything out? Let us know what Adams-era projects you want us to track.

And, finally, referring to the aforementioned tracker, look, we're not holding Mayor Mamdani accountable (yet) for fixing the Brooklyn Bridge bike lane so that puddles and ice don't form, but the fact that we've been calling it "Lake Gutman" and "Lake Ydanis" over the years should at least indicate that this is a well-known problem that needs fixing because the icy conditions we found yesterday are dangerous. After all, the mayor certainly won't want us renaming it "Lake Flynn," would he?