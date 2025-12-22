Monday’s Headlines: Turn-SPIKED! Edition

Please donate. Click here to donate. Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities. If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out. Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

Down goes Murphy!

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's plans to widen the New Jersey Turnpike died a quiet death on Friday when the outgoing chief executive put the kibosh on plans to add new travel lanes east of Exit 14A.

Garden State officials still plan to replace and widen the Newark Bay Bridge, but the additional "travel lane in each direction between Interchanges 14A and 14C ... will no longer be built," Murphy's office said in a statement.

Instead, the state will build new ramps connecting Exit 14A to the ports of Bayonne and Jersey City, the release said.

Local politicians praised the "compromise" move, but highway widening opponents aren't celebrating: The Turnpike Trap Coalition condemned the continued plans to widen the bridge.

"The increased traffic ... will cause even more cars to cut through local Jersey City streets to reach the Holland Tunnel worsening Jersey City’s already bad traffic and air," the group said in a statement.

NJ Advance Media had the story, which no one else appeared to cover.

In other news: