Tuesday’s Headlines: The Public Realm Edition

You might call it the Coalition of the Public Realm.

The leadership two dozen public space advocacy groups — an august group that includes the Make McGuinness Safe Coalition, New Yorkers for Parks,

the 34th Ave Open Street Coalition, North Brooklyn Open Streets, Tri-State Transportation Campaign, Municipal Arts Society, Alliance for Paseo Park, AIA NY, WXY, Center for Zero Waste Design, Friends of the QueensWay, Gotham Park, Brooklyn Greenway Initiative, and our own parent company, Open Plans — is demanding that Mayor Mamdani rejigger City Hall to create a new office: the Deputy Mayor for the Public Realm.

"The public realm is where life happens—on the city’s streets, sidewalks, blacktops, green spaces, and everywhere in between. And in order for a city to be livable and affordable for all, everyone deserves equal access," the groups wrote in an "open letter" the incoming administration.

"Without resources or insider knowledge, it’s near-impossible to create or care for high-quality public spaces," the letter continues. "Meanwhile, interagency logjams and silos cause unnecessary delays, leading to sky-high price tags and subpar products. The result is an uneven landscape: thriving parks and open spaces for some, but not all, cutting off countless New Yorkers from the many social, economic, and environmental benefits they offer."

Hopefully, they're not preaching to the converted. Indeed, most signatories of the letter have long since gotten behind Open Plans and other groups' call for a specific office that handles the myriad of issues that play out in public, free from the territorialism that's baked into the current agency regime. (The group, the Alliance for Public Space Leadership, is now defunct, judging from its website, but it's mentioned in tributes, including this one and this one.)

That push did indeed encourage Mayor Adams in 2022 to appoint Ya-Ting Liu as "Director of the Public Realm." But that office was never an agency, nor was it at the deputy mayor level — indeed, Liu never had a real staff, nor did she get to devote herself fully to the task, given that she retained her role as chief strategy officer to the deputy mayor for operations.

So now it's up to Mayor-elect Mamdani — and it's not as if he's not open to better public realm management. In his now-famous answers to Streetsblog's candidate questionnaire earlier this year, Mamdani couldn't stop talking about better public space oversight:

He said he'd no longer use public space in a way that "neglects the large majority of New Yorkers who walk, bike or take transit to get where they are going everyday."

He said he'd "transform large amounts of public space [to] focus on pedestrianization and building protected bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes and other street infrastructure, particularly for high foot traffic areas in and around Times Square and the entire Financial District."

He said he would restore all-year outdoor dining and create a car-free school street at every single school.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Mamdani's incoming First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan made some similar music when asked about another aspect of the public realm: Vision Zero and the Streets Master Plan. We covered it (and, to a much-lesser degree, so did amNY).

In other news from a bit of a slow day:

Obviously, a GIF of Ingrid Lewis-Martin's blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance on "Godfather of Harlem," for which she sold out Greenpoint residents who only wanted safe streets. — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) December 16, 2025

Waymo posted an interesting clip of its driverless car driving around the city, and there's an interesting moment at 1:03 where the car stops for a pedestrian who happens to be standing to the side of the travel lane wanting to cross mid-block. Check it out:

And, finally, when car drivers complain that there are "too many" bike lanes that are never used, we'd like to point out that our transportation needs don't get served in the same manner as drivers'. Case in point, our own Sophia Lebowitz was biking from Brooklyn to Queens for the 2025 performance of the Car-Free Carolers at around 1 p.m. on Monday — nearly 24 hours after the last flakes fell. Here's what she discovered on the Kosciuszko Bridge:

Photo: Sophia Lebowitz

Lebowitz said she had to walk her bike for most of the bridge. Three hours later, Lebowitz headed home and discovered nothing had changed, except for the the sun bidding its crepuscular adieu over New York City.

Photo: Sophia Lebowitz

We wrote to DOT to demand an explanation and was told, "This location has been salted and crews will be back tomorrow [Tuesday]." That's an insufficient answer for the hundreds of delivery workers and cycling commuters who rely on safe roads to get to and from work — and for all of the advocates for a sustainable future who fight every day to get this infrastructure built in the first place. But, of course, if you'd prefer a city underwater or completely choked by congestion...