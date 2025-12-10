Wednesday’s Headlines: Dueling Rallies Edition

Please donate. Click here to donate. Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities. If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out. Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

Astoria was ground zero in the fight for safe streets yesterday, with dueling rallies over the 31st Street protected bike lane.

First, business owners and their political enablers cheered a judge's flawed decision that requires the Department of Transportation to remove the bike lane, as QNS reported. Joseph Mirabella, president of the street's business association, called the misguided ruling a “victory for the residents and businesses of Astoria” (though he obviously left out the hundreds of people who live in the neighborhood and shop in those businesses ... and signed the petition to support of the bike lane).

Those people, the ones on the right side of the city's epic and ongoing fight for safety, rallied to demand that the city appeal Judge Cheree Buggs's ruling, which seems likely, but is never assured.

Council Member Tiffany Caban pointed out that every elected official in the neighborhood, including the Assembly member who is about to become mayor, called for just such a plan for 31st Street "because each one of our offices were getting calls overwhelmingly about street safety." "

"It is the number one constituent call that we get consistently since the day I took office, and the 31st Street corridor, was a really important part of the plan," she added.

She demanded the Adams administration file an appeal on the grounds that Judge Buggs's was just so flawed, as Streetsblog reported. "Appeals are an important part of our judicial process because, guess what, judges get it wrong more often than you might think," she said. "And in this case, you can see just how flawed the rationale that was used by this judge was."

Joining the crowd of about 100 activists was young mom Diana Moreno, who is running to succeed Zohran Mamdani in Astoria's seat in the state Assembly.

Tonight, I joined Astoria neighbors to demand that the city stand by its 31st Street safety project & appeal a ridiculous court order to rip up the protected bike lane.



Afterwards, I participated in a die-in where advocates read names of those we've lost to traffic violence. pic.twitter.com/14uL4NojZX — Diana Moreno (@DianaforQueens) December 10, 2025

The crowd left the gathering place and rode en masse to the intersection of 31st Street and 31st Avenue for a die-in to symbolize the lack of safety along the corridor. Activists painted a silhouette of a dead person.

Photo: TransAlt

An hour before the rally, former FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh backed the street safety effort and accused the judge of an overreach.

