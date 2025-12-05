Friday’s Headlines: Visionary NYC Edition

Please donate. Click here to donate. Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities. If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out. Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

American cities and states have fallen dramatically short of the "Vision Zero" goals they set for themselves during the Obama and Biden administrations, according to an extensive new report from the Washington Post.

With one exception: The Big Apple.

Yes, even as New York City under Mayor Adams has failed to live up to its own goals of zero traffic deaths and more miles of protected bike lanes, it stands out as the only one of 27 cities in the U.S. that saw traffic fatalities drop after officials made Vision Zero commitments to bring road carnage down to zero, according to the Post's analysis.

Other American cities have seen their efforts run into challenges not unfamiliar to New Yorkers. In the Post's words, "Vision Zero’s failures in more than two dozen cities fit a predictable pattern. ... Motorists are hostile to measures that slow traffic and favor pedestrians. Local leaders give token or tepid support. Spending on pedestrian-friendly improvements is not prioritized."

In Los Angeles, drivers agitated against street redesigns they felt had slowed down their commutes — scaring city officials into redesigning just 20 miles of 549 miles of "high-injury" streets they'd identified for improvements. California state law prevented officials from installing speed cameras or lowering speed limits for safety. Pedestrian deaths increased by 50 percent.

"The real problem isn’t that Vision Zero doesn’t work; it’s that many places have adopted that slogan without making any real changes," Families for Safe Street founder Amy Cohen told the paper. “It has not been implemented with the resources and commitment and courage from legislators that is required.”

In other news: